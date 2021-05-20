Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Futures and Concepts Center Transfer of Responsibility and CSM Paul Biggs Retirement Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Futures and Concepts Center

    The Futures and Concepts Center Transfer of Responsibility and CSM Paul Biggs Retirement Ceremony.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 15:24
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 795617
    Filename: DOD_108351995
    Length: 01:35:57
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Transfer of Responsibility
    Futures and Concepts Center
    CSM Paul Biggs Retirement Ceremony

