Marines and sailors stationed with tenant units of the 21 Area of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton participate in an area clean up on Camp Pendleton, California, April 22, 2021. The purpose of the event was to celebrate Earth Day and to emphasize the individual impact each person can have on the environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 14:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|795612
|VIRIN:
|210422-M-BH464-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108351957
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pendleton Marines, sailors clean 21 Area for Earth Day, by LCpl Drake Nickels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
