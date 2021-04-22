Pendleton Marines, sailors clean 21 Area for Earth Day

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines and sailors stationed with tenant units of the 21 Area of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton participate in an area clean up on Camp Pendleton, California, April 22, 2021. The purpose of the event was to celebrate Earth Day and to emphasize the individual impact each person can have on the environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels)