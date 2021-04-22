Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pendleton Marines, sailors clean 21 Area for Earth Day

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Marines and sailors stationed with tenant units of the 21 Area of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton participate in an area clean up on Camp Pendleton, California, April 22, 2021. The purpose of the event was to celebrate Earth Day and to emphasize the individual impact each person can have on the environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 14:33
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    This work, Pendleton Marines, sailors clean 21 Area for Earth Day, by LCpl Drake Nickels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Pendleton
    Marines
    Earth Day
    Restore Our Earth

