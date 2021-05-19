New Marines with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, sing along to their drill instructors' cadence during a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, May 19, 2021. Following graduation on May 20, the new Marines will be transported to Camp Pendleton, Calif., to begin their next phase of training.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 13:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|795598
|VIRIN:
|210519-M-HX572-661
|Filename:
|DOD_108351429
|Length:
|00:08:21
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Echo Company Motivational Run and Platoon Introductions, by Cpl Anthony Pio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
