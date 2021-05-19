Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Echo Company Motivational Run and Platoon Introductions

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Video by Cpl. Anthony Pio 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    New Marines with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, sing along to their drill instructors' cadence during a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, May 19, 2021. Following graduation on May 20, the new Marines will be transported to Camp Pendleton, Calif., to begin their next phase of training.

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 13:41
    VIRIN: 210519-M-HX572-661
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    This work, Echo Company Motivational Run and Platoon Introductions, by Cpl Anthony Pio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MCRD
    Marines
    Recruit Training

