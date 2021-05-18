B-roll of Airmen from The 355th Wing deploying to K. I. Sawyer Air Force Base, Michigan, shortly after arriving at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, in order to demonstrate the Dynamic Wing’s ability to rapidly deploy to any austere or contested location around the world, and establish, sustain and defend the base with organic command and control during Air Mobility Command's Mobility Guardian 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 13:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795596
|VIRIN:
|210518-F-FZ485-449
|Filename:
|DOD_108351327
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The 355th Deploys to K. I. Sawyer AFB B-roll, by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT