The 355th Deploys to K. I. Sawyer AFB B-roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/795596" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll of Airmen from The 355th Wing deploying to K. I. Sawyer Air Force Base, Michigan, shortly after arriving at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, in order to demonstrate the Dynamic Wing’s ability to rapidly deploy to any austere or contested location around the world, and establish, sustain and defend the base with organic command and control during Air Mobility Command's Mobility Guardian 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)