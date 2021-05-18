Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 355th Deploys to K. I. Sawyer AFB B-roll

    UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales 

    355th Wing

    B-roll of Airmen from The 355th Wing deploying to K. I. Sawyer Air Force Base, Michigan, shortly after arriving at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, in order to demonstrate the Dynamic Wing’s ability to rapidly deploy to any austere or contested location around the world, and establish, sustain and defend the base with organic command and control during Air Mobility Command's Mobility Guardian 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 13:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795596
    VIRIN: 210518-F-FZ485-449
    Filename: DOD_108351327
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 355th Deploys to K. I. Sawyer AFB B-roll, by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    DM
    MG21
    Mobility Guardian 2021

