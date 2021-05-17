Quick clip of the 354th Fighter Squadron at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin. The 354th FS deployed to Volk Field in support of Mobility Guardian 2021 to exercise the Dynamic Wing concept, as well as dynamic force and agile combat employment, which prepares Airmen for potential conflict with adversaries.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 13:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|795593
|VIRIN:
|210517-F-FZ485-181
|Filename:
|DOD_108351286
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The 354 FS Displays High-End Readiness Quick Clip, by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
