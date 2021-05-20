Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leaders Brief Senate Committee on U.S., Coalition Forces Drawdown in Afghanistan, Part 1

    05.20.2021

    David F. Helvey, acting assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs; and Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Matthew G. Trollinger, Joint Staff deputy director for Middle East politico-military affairs, testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee on the drawdown of U.S. and coalition forces from Afghanistan, May 20, 2021.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 14:16
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 795589
    Filename: DOD_108351261
    Length: 01:25:04
    Location: US

