Leaders Brief Senate Committee on U.S., Coalition Forces Drawdown in Afghanistan, Part 1

David F. Helvey, acting assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs; and Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Matthew G. Trollinger, Joint Staff deputy director for Middle East politico-military affairs, testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee on the drawdown of U.S. and coalition forces from Afghanistan, May 20, 2021.
|05.20.2021
|05.20.2021 14:16
|Briefings
|795589
|DOD_108351261
|01:25:04
|US
|0
|0
