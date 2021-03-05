Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Operations Forces from US and North Macedonia train together during Exercise Trojan Footprint 21

    NORTH MACEDONIA

    05.03.2021

    Special Operations Forces (SOF) from the United States and North Macedonia trained together during Exercise Trojan Footprint 21, an annual special operations drill led by US Special Operations Command Europe.
    Held in Bulgaria, Georgia, Hungary, North Macedonia and Romania from 2 to 14 May, Trojan Footprint 21 aimed to increase interoperability between NATO and partner Special Operations Forces through a series of intense scenarios. In North Macedonia, members of the Special Operations Battalion – nicknamed “The Wolves” – worked with US Army Green Berets on close-quarters battle tactics before undertaking a simulated mission.
    Footage includes shots of SOF operators training in close-quarters battle, loading onto helicopters, patrolling through a training area and conducting a simulated raid. COVID-19 safeguards were taken prior to deployment for the exercise and participants observed social distancing where training requirements allowed.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:07:11
    Location: MK

