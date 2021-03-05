Special Operations Forces from US and North Macedonia train together during Exercise Trojan Footprint 21

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Special Operations Forces (SOF) from the United States and North Macedonia trained together during Exercise Trojan Footprint 21, an annual special operations drill led by US Special Operations Command Europe.

Held in Bulgaria, Georgia, Hungary, North Macedonia and Romania from 2 to 14 May, Trojan Footprint 21 aimed to increase interoperability between NATO and partner Special Operations Forces through a series of intense scenarios. In North Macedonia, members of the Special Operations Battalion – nicknamed “The Wolves” – worked with US Army Green Berets on close-quarters battle tactics before undertaking a simulated mission.

Footage includes shots of SOF operators training in close-quarters battle, loading onto helicopters, patrolling through a training area and conducting a simulated raid. COVID-19 safeguards were taken prior to deployment for the exercise and participants observed social distancing where training requirements allowed.