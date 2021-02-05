Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sound of Speed Airshow 2021

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2021

    Video by Audrey Chappell 

    139th Airlift Wing

    The 2021 Sound of Speed Airshow premiered May 1-2 at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, featuring the Air Force Thunderbirds and Wings of Blue. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Audrey Chappell)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 12:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 795581
    VIRIN: 210502-O-SP486-259
    Filename: DOD_108351039
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US 

    This work, Sound of Speed Airshow 2021, by Audrey Chappell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    airshow
    ANG
    SoS
    139th Airlift Wing
    St. Joe
    Sound of Speed

