Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll Package: Coast Guard Station New York underway in New York Harbor

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Hightower and Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Pappaly

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    U.S. Coast Guard Station New York conducts underway operations in New York Harbor, New York City, New York. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Hightower and Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Pappaly)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 12:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795580
    VIRIN: 210520-G-CS621-983
    Filename: DOD_108351013
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll Package: Coast Guard Station New York underway in New York Harbor, by PO3 John Hightower and PO3 Anthony Pappaly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    uscg
    New York
    coast guard
    training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT