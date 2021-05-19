Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Florida National Guard trains with Albanian Cadets

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BATHOR, ALBANIA

    05.19.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Cherena 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Charlie Company, 53rd BSB is conducting Army Warrior Tasks training with Albanian military cadets as part of a U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. May 19, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 11:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795576
    VIRIN: 210519-Z-CE260-003
    Filename: DOD_108350804
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: BATHOR, AL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida National Guard trains with Albanian Cadets, by SGT Jacob Cherena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    Florida Army National Guard
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT