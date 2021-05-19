Charlie Company, 53rd BSB is conducting Army Warrior Tasks training with Albanian military cadets as part of a U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. May 19, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 11:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|795576
|VIRIN:
|210519-Z-CE260-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108350804
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|BATHOR, AL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Florida National Guard trains with Albanian Cadets, by SGT Jacob Cherena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT