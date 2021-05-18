U.S. Air National Guard units support Formidable Shield 21

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll video shows a U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing based at Lakenheath, Royal Air Force Base in the United Kingdom receiving refuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 from the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing while off the West Coast of Scotland on May 18, 2021.



The 48th FW and 185th ARW are both providing support for NATO exercise Formidable Shield 21.



U.S. Air National Guard units from Iowa, Maine and Ohio are in the United Kingdom this week participating in multinational missile defense exercise Formidable Shield 2021.



“Formidable Shield” is a biennial, live-fire exercise designed to test participating nations integrated air and missile defense systems using NATO command and control.



The maritime defense exercise, hosted by the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. 6th fleet and the British Royal Navy covers a large geographical area, but is based in the United Kingdom Ministry of Defense Hebrides Range in the Western Isles of Scotland.



Over 3,000 participants from the nations of Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States are involved in the exercise that will conclude the first week of June. While concentrated in the United Kingdom, the various nations are operating from sea and land locations across Europe.