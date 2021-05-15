Spanish troops arrive in Romania for Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spanish troops have arrived in Romania to take part in Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021. Steadfast Defender 2021 is a NATO-led exercise involving over 9,000 troops from more than 20 NATO Allies and partners. The objective is to ensure that NATO forces are trained, able to operate together and ready to respond to any threat from any direction.



The soldiers from Spanish VII ‘Galicia’ Brigade (nicknamed BRILAT) travelled from the Port of Vigo in Spain, arriving at the Port of Constanta on 15 May. Some of the soldiers serve with the NATO Response Force (NRF), which is a multinational force that is rapidly deployable.



More information on the exercise can be found on the NATO website and on the SHAPE website.



NATO is taking the necessary measures to protect our armed forces. This includes COVID-19 precautions, such as pre-deployment testing and quarantining.



Footage includes various shots of Spanish troops at the Port of Constanta.