    Spanish troops arrive in Romania for Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021

    ROMANIA

    05.15.2021

    Spanish troops have arrived in Romania to take part in Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021. Steadfast Defender 2021 is a NATO-led exercise involving over 9,000 troops from more than 20 NATO Allies and partners. The objective is to ensure that NATO forces are trained, able to operate together and ready to respond to any threat from any direction.

    The soldiers from Spanish VII ‘Galicia’ Brigade (nicknamed BRILAT) travelled from the Port of Vigo in Spain, arriving at the Port of Constanta on 15 May. Some of the soldiers serve with the NATO Response Force (NRF), which is a multinational force that is rapidly deployable.

    More information on the exercise can be found on the NATO website and on the SHAPE website.

    NATO is taking the necessary measures to protect our armed forces. This includes COVID-19 precautions, such as pre-deployment testing and quarantining.

    Footage includes various shots of Spanish troops at the Port of Constanta.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 09:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795565
    VIRIN: 210515-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108350536
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: RO

    NATO
    Steadfast Defender 21

