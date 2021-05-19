Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BTF-Europe

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    05.19.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    U.S. B-52H Stratofortresses, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, land into Morón Air Base, Spain, in support of Bomber Task Force Europe May 19, 2021. Strategic bombers contribute to stability in the European theater, as they are intended to deter conflict rather than instigate it. If called upon, U.S. bombers offer a rapid response capability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 08:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795560
    VIRIN: 210519-F-XT642-7003
    Filename: DOD_108350476
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BTF-Europe, by SrA Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USEUCOM
    1CTCS
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    B-52 BTF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT