BTF-Europe

U.S. B-52H Stratofortresses, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, land into Morón Air Base, Spain, in support of Bomber Task Force Europe May 19, 2021. Strategic bombers contribute to stability in the European theater, as they are intended to deter conflict rather than instigate it. If called upon, U.S. bombers offer a rapid response capability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez)