210503-N-OP285-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 3, 2021) - Amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) flight deck certification video. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erica Higa)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 10:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|795559
|VIRIN:
|210503-N-OP825-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108350468
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|USPACOM, AT SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tripoli Flight Deck Certification, by SN erica higa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT