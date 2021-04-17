Hawgsmoke 2021 B-Roll

The 23d Fighter Group hosted Hawgsmoke 2021, April 14-17. Moody Air Force Base received more than 150 Airmen from 13 Air Force units in a biennial aerial competition designed to test the bombing, missile and tactical gunnery skills of the pilots and maintainers of the U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft.
