    Hawgsmoke 2021 B-Roll

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Taryn Butler and Senior Airman Hayden Legg

    23d Wing Public Affairs

    The 23d Fighter Group hosted Hawgsmoke 2021, April 14-17. Moody Air Force Base received more than 150 Airmen from 13 Air Force units in a biennial aerial competition designed to test the bombing, missile and tactical gunnery skills of the pilots and maintainers of the U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft.

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 08:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795557
    VIRIN: 210417-F-TY831-813
    Filename: DOD_108350435
    Length: 00:12:55
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Hawgsmoke 2021 B-Roll, by SrA Taryn Butler and SrA Hayden Legg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A-10
    A-10C Thunderbolt II
    pilots
    maintainers
    Hawgsmoke
    Hawgsmoke21

