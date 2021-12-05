Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet Your DJ - DJ JB Chi

    ITALY

    05.12.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joe Cardona Gonzalez 

    AFN Naples

    210520-N-ZK016
    NAPLES, Italy (May 20, 2021) Social Media campaign highlighting the DJ's at AFN Naples. This week highlights DJ JB Chi aka Petty Officer Jessica Blackwell. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Joe J. Cardona Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 08:07
    Location: IT

    This work, Meet Your DJ - DJ JB Chi, by PO3 Joe Cardona Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DJ
    Social Media Campaign

