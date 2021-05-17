Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Initial B-52H Flight for Bomber Task Force

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    05.17.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, LA, flew to Morón Air Base, Spain, over the Atlantic Ocean in support of the Bomber Task Force May 16, 2020. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 08:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795552
    VIRIN: 210516-F-ZW188-8000
    Filename: DOD_108350411
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Initial B-52H Flight for Bomber Task Force, by SSgt Jason Allred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USEUCOM
    1CTCS
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    B-52 BTF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT