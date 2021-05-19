Astral Knight Day 3

U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles assigned to the 493th Fighter Squadron taxi and take off for a sorties during exercise Astral Knight 21 at Larissa Air Base, Greece, May 19, 2021. During exercises like Astral Knight, U.S. forces sharpen their ability to deploy capable, credible forces to operate from strategic locations enabled by strong regional partnerships. Footage inclues GoPro imagery in-flight for take-off and refuelling. (U.S. Air Force video by TSgt Jacob Albers)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 10:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795546
|VIRIN:
|210519-F-TL453-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108350323
|Length:
|00:05:35
|Location:
|LARISSA, GR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
