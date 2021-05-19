Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Astral Knight Day 3

    LARISSA, GREECE

    05.19.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles assigned to the 493th Fighter Squadron taxi and take off for a sorties during exercise Astral Knight 21 at Larissa Air Base, Greece, May 19, 2021. During exercises like Astral Knight, U.S. forces sharpen their ability to deploy capable, credible forces to operate from strategic locations enabled by strong regional partnerships. Footage inclues GoPro imagery in-flight for take-off and refuelling. (U.S. Air Force video by TSgt Jacob Albers)

    Location: LARISSA, GR

    F-15
    Interoperability
    48th Fighter Wing
    493rd
    Astral Knight
    Larissa AB

