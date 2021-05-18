Historic Alabama Albania Joint Flight

Alabama National Guard, 1-131 Aviation Regiment Soldiers take part in a first-ever combined flight including four American UH-60 Blackhawks and an Albanian AS532 Cougar H215M crews and aircraft during DEFENDER-Europe 21. (Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. William Frye).
|05.18.2021
|05.20.2021 05:01
|Package
|795545
|210518-A-OK577-825
|DOD_108350239
|00:01:57
|FARKE AIR FIELD, AL
|0
|0
