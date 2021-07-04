U.S. Army Green Berets assigned to Special Operations Command Europe conduct a rotary wing asset infiltration, exfiltration and casualty evacuation exercise, utilizing a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, Stuttgart, Germany, April 6-8, 2021. Teams refreshed their medical training to treat the wounded and quickly prepare them for medical evacuation. (U.S. Army photo by Yvonne Najera)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 04:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|795541
|VIRIN:
|210416-A-ZQ575-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_108350226
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Green Berets Conduct MEDEVAC Training, by Yvonne Najera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT