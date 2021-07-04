Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Green Berets Conduct MEDEVAC Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    04.07.2021

    Video by Yvonne Najera 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Green Berets assigned to Special Operations Command Europe conduct a rotary wing asset infiltration, exfiltration and casualty evacuation exercise, utilizing a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, Stuttgart, Germany, April 6-8, 2021. Teams refreshed their medical training to treat the wounded and quickly prepare them for medical evacuation. (U.S. Army photo by Yvonne Najera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 04:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 795541
    VIRIN: 210416-A-ZQ575-0003
    Filename: DOD_108350226
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Green Berets Conduct MEDEVAC Training, by Yvonne Najera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MEDEVAC
    SOCEUR
    Army Strong
    Special Operations Command Europe
    1-10 Special Forces
    StrongEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT