Airmen and the families of the 100th Wing Staff Agencies celebrated the dedication of the Sly Fox KC-135 to the WSA.
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 04:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|795540
|VIRIN:
|210705-F-SZ127-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108350225
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th WSA Sly Fox dedication, by SSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT