Prince Sultan Air Base personnel shoutout their spouses back home on Spouse Appreciation Day at PSAB, May 7, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 02:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|795527
|VIRIN:
|210507-F-IY571-946
|Filename:
|DOD_108350147
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PSAB 2021 Spouse Appreciation Day, by SSgt Caleb Pavao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT