    PSAB 2021 Spouse Appreciation Day

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    05.07.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Caleb Pavao 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Prince Sultan Air Base personnel shoutout their spouses back home on Spouse Appreciation Day at PSAB, May 7, 2021.

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 02:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795527
    VIRIN: 210507-F-IY571-946
    Filename: DOD_108350147
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA

    military spouse
    shoutouts
    AFCENT
    spouse appreciation day
    military spouses
    prince sultan air base
    PSAB
    378 AEW
    378th air expeditionary wing

