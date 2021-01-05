Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fighter Hot Pits Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    05.01.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Caleb Pavao 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    The 157th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron hosted F-16 "hot pit" training for Al Udeid Air Base maintainers at Prince Sultan Air Base, May 1, 2021. The Al Udeid maintainers normally work on a variety of "heavy" airframes and acquired a new capability by learning "hot pits" for fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Caleb Pavao)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 01:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795525
    VIRIN: 210501-F-IY571-568
    Filename: DOD_108350104
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fighter Hot Pits Training, by SSgt Caleb Pavao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    f-16
    fighter
    fuels
    refuel
    afcent
    Al Udeid
    Al Udeid Air Base
    swamp fox
    hot pit
    hot pits
    prince sultan air base
    psab
    378th Air Expeditionary Group
    378 aew
    swamp fox squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT