The 157th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron hosted F-16 "hot pit" training for Al Udeid Air Base maintainers at Prince Sultan Air Base, May 1, 2021. The Al Udeid maintainers normally work on a variety of "heavy" airframes and acquired a new capability by learning "hot pits" for fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Caleb Pavao)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 01:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|795525
|VIRIN:
|210501-F-IY571-568
|Filename:
|DOD_108350104
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fighter Hot Pits Training, by SSgt Caleb Pavao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
