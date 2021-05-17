Quick clip of the 354th Fighter Squadron displaying high-end readiness during Mobility Guardian 2021, a large-scale rapid global mobility exercise hosted by Air Mobility Command and supported by Air Combat Command’s Bushwhacker 21-02. MG21 allow the 355th to showcase the ability of the Dynamic Wing to rapidly deploy to any austere or contested location around the world, and establish, sustain and defend the base with organic command and control.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 21:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|795500
|VIRIN:
|210517-F-FZ485-133
|Filename:
|DOD_108349590
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 355th Wing demonstrates high-end readiness during MG21, by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT