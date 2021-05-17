355th Wing demonstrates high-end readiness during MG21

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Quick clip of the 354th Fighter Squadron displaying high-end readiness during Mobility Guardian 2021, a large-scale rapid global mobility exercise hosted by Air Mobility Command and supported by Air Combat Command’s Bushwhacker 21-02. MG21 allow the 355th to showcase the ability of the Dynamic Wing to rapidly deploy to any austere or contested location around the world, and establish, sustain and defend the base with organic command and control.