Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    355th Wing demonstrates high-end readiness during MG21

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.17.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales 

    355th Wing

    Quick clip of the 354th Fighter Squadron displaying high-end readiness during Mobility Guardian 2021, a large-scale rapid global mobility exercise hosted by Air Mobility Command and supported by Air Combat Command’s Bushwhacker 21-02. MG21 allow the 355th to showcase the ability of the Dynamic Wing to rapidly deploy to any austere or contested location around the world, and establish, sustain and defend the base with organic command and control.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 21:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 795500
    VIRIN: 210517-F-FZ485-133
    Filename: DOD_108349590
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 355th Wing demonstrates high-end readiness during MG21, by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    DM
    MG21
    Mobility Guardian 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT