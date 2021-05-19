Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WPAFB Live Town Hall May 19, 2021

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Video by Matthew Clouse and Christopher Decker

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, informs the base community on the current Coronavirus situation via a live town hall, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, May 19, 2021. Col. Miller also took questions from the live viewing audience during the town hall. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 18:19
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 795477
    VIRIN: 210519-F-F3456-1001
    Filename: DOD_108349098
    Length: 00:37:33
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 

    This work, WPAFB Live Town Hall May 19, 2021, by Matthew Clouse and Christopher Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    pandemic
    WPAFB
    Wright-Patt
    88 ABW
    coronavirus
    COVID-19

