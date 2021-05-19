Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, informs the base community on the current Coronavirus situation via a live town hall, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, May 19, 2021. Col. Miller also took questions from the live viewing audience during the town hall. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 18:19
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|795477
|VIRIN:
|210519-F-F3456-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108349098
|Length:
|00:37:33
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WPAFB Live Town Hall May 19, 2021, by Matthew Clouse and Christopher Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT