    Memorial Day remembrance

    BATTLE CREEK, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson 

    Michigan National Guard

    United States President Ronald Reagan spoke at the Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, on May 31, 1982. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 17:01
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 795466
    VIRIN: 210520-Z-GS745-0001
    Filename: DOD_108348961
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BATTLE CREEK, MI, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day remembrance, by MSgt Scott Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Memorial Day
    President Reagan

