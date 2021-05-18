189th Infantry Brigade: What We Do

The 189th Infantry Brigade (CATB) is a multi-component combined arms training brigade stationed at JBLM, WA. It is composed of five Active Army and six reserve battalions. Our Active component and three of our Reserve battalions are stationed at JBLM, while three additional Reserve battalion are dispersed between California and Utah. We are a part of First Army headquartered at Rock Island, IL with our Division Headquarters, Division West, located at Fort Hood, TX. (U.S. Army video by SSG Asa Bingham
