189th Infantry Brigade: What We Do

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/795449" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 189th Infantry Brigade (CATB) is a multi-component combined arms training brigade stationed at JBLM, WA. It is composed of five Active Army and six reserve battalions. Our Active component and three of our Reserve battalions are stationed at JBLM, while three additional Reserve battalion are dispersed between California and Utah. We are a part of First Army headquartered at Rock Island, IL with our Division Headquarters, Division West, located at Fort Hood, TX. (U.S. Army video by SSG Asa Bingham