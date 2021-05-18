Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    189th Infantry Brigade: What We Do

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Asa Bingham 

    189th Combined Arms Training Brigade

    The 189th Infantry Brigade (CATB) is a multi-component combined arms training brigade stationed at JBLM, WA. It is composed of five Active Army and six reserve battalions. Our Active component and three of our Reserve battalions are stationed at JBLM, while three additional Reserve battalion are dispersed between California and Utah. We are a part of First Army headquartered at Rock Island, IL with our Division Headquarters, Division West, located at Fort Hood, TX. (U.S. Army video by SSG Asa Bingham

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 15:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 795449
    VIRIN: 210518-A-BO313-009
    Filename: DOD_108348679
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 189th Infantry Brigade: What We Do, by SSG Asa Bingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    forscom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT