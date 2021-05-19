MCAS New River Hangar Groundbreaking Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



AS4100 falls during a groundbreaking ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station New River, May 19, 2021. The groundbreaking ceremony marked the beginning of the construction on Package Seven, a military construction project to replace facilities damaged by Hurricane Florence in 2018 on MCAS New River. (U.S Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joel Castaneda)