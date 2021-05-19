AS4100 falls during a groundbreaking ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station New River, May 19, 2021. The groundbreaking ceremony marked the beginning of the construction on Package Seven, a military construction project to replace facilities damaged by Hurricane Florence in 2018 on MCAS New River. (U.S Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joel Castaneda)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 15:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795447
|VIRIN:
|210519-M-EY512-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108348661
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|MCB CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAS New River Hangar Groundbreaking Ceremony, by LCpl Joel Castanedarodr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
