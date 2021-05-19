Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCAS New River Hangar Groundbreaking Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCB CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joel Castanedarodr 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    AS4100 falls during a groundbreaking ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station New River, May 19, 2021. The groundbreaking ceremony marked the beginning of the construction on Package Seven, a military construction project to replace facilities damaged by Hurricane Florence in 2018 on MCAS New River. (U.S Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joel Castaneda)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 15:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795447
    VIRIN: 210519-M-EY512-1001
    Filename: DOD_108348661
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: MCB CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS New River Hangar Groundbreaking Ceremony, by LCpl Joel Castanedarodr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCAS
    Groundbreaking
    New River
    Hanger
    MCIEAST

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT