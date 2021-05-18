Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bee Rife Osborne: Kentucky National Guard’s First Military Aviator

    FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jeffrey Reno 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    On May 18, 1918, the first American-built airplane took to the skis over the Romorantin Aerodrome outside of Paris, France, at its controls was a native of Woodford County, Kentucky, Captain Bee Rife Osborne.

    Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US 

    Kentucky National Guard
    Army Aviation
    Kentucky Guard
    Bee Osborne

