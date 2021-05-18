On May 18, 1918, the first American-built airplane took to the skis over the Romorantin Aerodrome outside of Paris, France, at its controls was a native of Woodford County, Kentucky, Captain Bee Rife Osborne.
Bee Rife Osborne: Kentucky National Guard’s First Military Aviator
