The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Active (WMEC 618) offloads approximately 11,500 pounds of seized cocaine in San Diego, California, May 19, 2021. The drugs, worth an estimated $220 million, were seized in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean during April and May. They represent four suspected drug smuggling vessel interdictions off the coasts of Mexico, Central, and South America. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 14:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795435
|VIRIN:
|210519-G-LB555-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108348552
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, Coast Guard offloads approximately 11,500 pounds of seized cocaine in San Diego, by PO3 Taylor Bacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT