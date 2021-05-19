Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard offloads approximately 11,500 pounds of seized cocaine in San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Active (WMEC 618) offloads approximately 11,500 pounds of seized cocaine in San Diego, California, May 19, 2021. The drugs, worth an estimated $220 million, were seized in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean during April and May. They represent four suspected drug smuggling vessel interdictions off the coasts of Mexico, Central, and South America. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 14:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795435
    VIRIN: 210519-G-LB555-0001
    Filename: DOD_108348552
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    by PO3 Taylor Bacon

