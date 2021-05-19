Coast Guard offloads approximately 11,500 pounds of seized cocaine in San Diego

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Active (WMEC 618) offloads approximately 11,500 pounds of seized cocaine in San Diego, California, May 19, 2021. The drugs, worth an estimated $220 million, were seized in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean during April and May. They represent four suspected drug smuggling vessel interdictions off the coasts of Mexico, Central, and South America. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon)