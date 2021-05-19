AFDP-1: How We Do It

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Gen. Joseph Guastella Jr., the Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations for the Air Force, talks about the tenets of airpower, a fundamental topic within Air Force Doctrine Publication 1: The Air Force. For more information, to include the full AFDP-1, visit https://www.airuniversity.af.edu/News/Display/Article/2581653/air-force-rewrites-basic-doctrine-focuses-on-mission-command-airpower-evolution/. (U.S. Air Force video by Billy Blankenship and Robert Dantzler)