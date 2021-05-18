Oklahoma National Guardsman honored at inaugural Oklahoma Medal of Valor and Oklahoma Purple Heart award ceremony

Governor Kevin Stitt presented the Oklahoma Medal of Valor to an Oklahoma Army National Guard Sgt. Pedro Gonzales, III, and the Oklahoma Purple Heart to Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson, Tulsa Police Officer Aurash Zarkeshan and Oklahoma City Police Officer Zachary Barby during a ceremony in the Blue Room at the Oklahoma State Capitol, May 18.
