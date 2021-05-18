Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oklahoma National Guardsman honored at inaugural Oklahoma Medal of Valor and Oklahoma Purple Heart award ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Video by Leanna Maschino 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Governor Kevin Stitt presented the Oklahoma Medal of Valor to an Oklahoma Army National Guard Sgt. Pedro Gonzales, III, and the Oklahoma Purple Heart to Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson, Tulsa Police Officer Aurash Zarkeshan and Oklahoma City Police Officer Zachary Barby during a ceremony in the Blue Room at the Oklahoma State Capitol, May 18.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 13:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 795417
    VIRIN: 210518-A-NK138-632
    Filename: DOD_108348347
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 
    Hometown: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oklahoma National Guardsman honored at inaugural Oklahoma Medal of Valor and Oklahoma Purple Heart award ceremony, by Leanna Maschino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Oklahoma National Guardsman honored at inaugural Oklahoma Medal of Valor and Oklahoma Purple Heart award ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National GUard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    OK_Valor_21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT