    U.S Bradleys arrive in Croatia

    ZEGRAB, CROATIA

    05.17.2021

    Video by Sgt. Alexandra Shea 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    Bradley Fighting Vehicles arrived in Croatia for DEFENDER-Europe 21. More than 10 Bradleys and 100 Troopers belong to 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, arrived at Croatian Vojaska Baza Military Base on May 18, 2021. The 2-5 Cav. Reg. is deployed as a rotational force throughout Romania, Hungry, Lithuania, and Estonia. The Bradley Crews and support staff have been stationed in Romania and traveled to Croatia to participate in combined training exercises with Croatian forces as part of the large-scale exercise. DEFENDER-Europe 21, is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (Video courtesy of Croatian Mobile Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 12:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795404
    VIRIN: 210517-A-SO154-413
    Filename: DOD_108348194
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: ZEGRAB, HR
    Hometown: LAKELAND, FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S Bradleys arrive in Croatia, by SGT Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Croatia
    2-5 Cavalry Regiment
    Bradley Fighting Vehicle
    StrongerTogether
    1ABCT 1CD
    DefenderEurope

