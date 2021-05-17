U.S Bradleys arrive in Croatia

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/795404" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Bradley Fighting Vehicles arrived in Croatia for DEFENDER-Europe 21. More than 10 Bradleys and 100 Troopers belong to 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, arrived at Croatian Vojaska Baza Military Base on May 18, 2021. The 2-5 Cav. Reg. is deployed as a rotational force throughout Romania, Hungry, Lithuania, and Estonia. The Bradley Crews and support staff have been stationed in Romania and traveled to Croatia to participate in combined training exercises with Croatian forces as part of the large-scale exercise. DEFENDER-Europe 21, is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (Video courtesy of Croatian Mobile Public Affairs)