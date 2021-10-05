Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Station Annapolis secures boats in preparation for hurricane season

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MD, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Petty Officer 3rd class Andrew Hedge and Seaman Jose Reyes attached to Coast Guard Station Annapolis, secure two small boats at the station docks in preparation for hurricane season, May 10, 2021. Correctly securing your boat before a hurricane reduces the risk of damage to your vessel as well as pollution to the waterways. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 13:08
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 795395
    VIRIN: 210510-G-ZP826-190
    Filename: DOD_108348065
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: MD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Station Annapolis secures boats in preparation for hurricane season, by PO3 Kimberly Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Hurricane preparedness
    Securing vessel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT