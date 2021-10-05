Coast Guard Station Annapolis secures boats in preparation for hurricane season

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Petty Officer 3rd class Andrew Hedge and Seaman Jose Reyes attached to Coast Guard Station Annapolis, secure two small boats at the station docks in preparation for hurricane season, May 10, 2021. Correctly securing your boat before a hurricane reduces the risk of damage to your vessel as well as pollution to the waterways. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves/Released)