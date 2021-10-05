Petty Officer 3rd class Andrew Hedge and Seaman Jose Reyes attached to Coast Guard Station Annapolis, secure two small boats at the station docks in preparation for hurricane season, May 10, 2021. Correctly securing your boat before a hurricane reduces the risk of damage to your vessel as well as pollution to the waterways. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 13:08
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|795395
|VIRIN:
|210510-G-ZP826-190
|Filename:
|DOD_108348065
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard Station Annapolis secures boats in preparation for hurricane season, by PO3 Kimberly Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
