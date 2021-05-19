Adriatic Strike (Interview)

Joint terminal attack controllers (JTAC) 1st Sgt. Modris Circenis assigned to the Latvian Armed Forces, talks about Exercise Adriatic Strike 2021 at Pocek range, Postojna, Slovenia, May 19, 2021. ADRIATIC STRIKE 21 is part of DEFENDER-EUROPE 21, which will exercise the command’s ability to integrate approximately 30,000 U.S., allied, and partner forces from 26 nations to conduct nearly-simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen nations from the Baltics, to Africa, and to the Black Sea and Balkan regions. (U.S. Army video by Davide Dalla Massara)
