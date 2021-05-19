Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Adriatic Strike (Interview)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POSTOJNA, SLOVENIA

    05.19.2021

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Joint terminal attack controllers (JTAC) 1st Sgt. Modris Circenis assigned to the Latvian Armed Forces, talks about Exercise Adriatic Strike 2021 at Pocek range, Postojna, Slovenia, May 19, 2021. ADRIATIC STRIKE 21 is part of DEFENDER-EUROPE 21, which will exercise the command’s ability to integrate approximately 30,000 U.S., allied, and partner forces from 26 nations to conduct nearly-simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen nations from the Baltics, to Africa, and to the Black Sea and Balkan regions. (U.S. Army video by Davide Dalla Massara)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 09:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 795385
    VIRIN: 210519-A-DO858-0001
    Filename: DOD_108347948
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: POSTOJNA, SI 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adriatic Strike (Interview), by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    WeareNATO
    USAREUR-AF
    StrongTogether
    trainingdoneright
    adriaticstrike21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT