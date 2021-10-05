Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    European Military Working Dog Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    05.10.2021

    Video by Sgt. Brea DuBose 

    AFN Bavaria

    The 18th Military Police Brigade kicked off its weeklong European Military Working Dog Competition in the Ansbach, Germany Franken Kaserne training area. The competition calls on U.S. Army dog handlers across Europe to test both their soldier and canine handling skills.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 09:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 795380
    VIRIN: 210510-A-PR564-058
    Filename: DOD_108347864
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, European Military Working Dog Competition, by SGT Brea DuBose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Dogs #MWD #WorkingDogs #Germany

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT