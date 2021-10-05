BLUE: The Quantum Frontier

In the race to master and harness advanced technology, the Air Force is making strides within quantum research, bringing “Q-Day” to fruition sooner. Q-Day, or the day all Airmen have access to quantum technology, is the ultimate goal. The Air Force Research Laboratory is leading the way into the quantum frontier.
