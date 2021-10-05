BLUE: The Quantum Frontier

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Video by James Kever 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    In the race to master and harness advanced technology, the Air Force is making strides within quantum research, bringing “Q-Day” to fruition sooner. Q-Day, or the day all Airmen have access to quantum technology, is the ultimate goal. The Air Force Research Laboratory is leading the way into the quantum frontier.

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 08:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Military Technology
    Quantum
    Quantum Physics
    Quantum Race

