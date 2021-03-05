Carter Hall Operates with English, Portuguese Navies

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 3, 2021) Sailors assigned to Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) participate in sea and anchor evolutions in Plymouth, England and Lisbon, Portugal. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)