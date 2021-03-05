210503-N-NQ285-1001
ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 3, 2021) Sailors assigned to Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) participate in sea and anchor evolutions in Plymouth, England and Lisbon, Portugal. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 08:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795377
|VIRIN:
|210503-N-NQ285-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108347847
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Carter Hall Operates with English, Portuguese Navies, by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT