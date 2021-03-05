Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Carter Hall Operates with English, Portuguese Navies

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AT SEA

    05.03.2021

    Video by Seaman Sawyer Connally 

    Amphibious Squadron Four

    210503-N-NQ285-1001
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 3, 2021) Sailors assigned to Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) participate in sea and anchor evolutions in Plymouth, England and Lisbon, Portugal. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 08:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795377
    VIRIN: 210503-N-NQ285-1001
    Filename: DOD_108347847
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: AT SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carter Hall Operates with English, Portuguese Navies, by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    24th MEU
    Carter Hall
    LSD 50
    Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    Iwo Jima ARG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT