    Florida Guardsmen attend Signal University to train on latest disaster response communications equipment

    STARKE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Carmen Fleischmann 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    B-Roll: Soldiers from around the state participate in the Florida National Guard G6 Signal University. The three-day course concluded with an realistic, hands-on training exercise in which the four-person teams traveled by boat to various locations and established commericial phones and data for emergency agencies following hurricane.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 08:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795370
    VIRIN: 171006-Z-PO174-010
    Filename: DOD_108347755
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: STARKE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida Guardsmen attend Signal University to train on latest disaster response communications equipment, by SFC Carmen Fleischmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    internet
    satellite
    Florida National Guard
    signal
    G6
    hurricane season
    FLNG

