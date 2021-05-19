B-Roll: Soldiers from around the state participate in the Florida National Guard G6 Signal University. The three-day course concluded with an realistic, hands-on training exercise in which the four-person teams traveled by boat to various locations and established commericial phones and data for emergency agencies following hurricane.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 08:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795370
|VIRIN:
|171006-Z-PO174-010
|Filename:
|DOD_108347755
|Length:
|00:03:30
|Location:
|STARKE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Florida Guardsmen attend Signal University to train on latest disaster response communications equipment, by SFC Carmen Fleischmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
