Albanian military cadets participate in Army Warrior Tasks Training with the 53rd Brigade Support Battalion, of the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, May 18, 2021. The 53rd BSB is conducting Army Warrior Tasks training with Albanian military cadets as part of a U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries.
U.S. Soldiers will be partnering with Albanian Armed Forces during Exercise Immediate Response 21, a logistics-focused exercise to improve the movement of forces and equipment. Immediate Response 21 is part of DEFENDER-Europe 21, a large-scale multinational exercise allowing soldiers to engage with militaries of other nations, learn new skills, and conduct interoperability training. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Jacob Cherena)
Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 11:25
Category:
|Video Productions
Video ID:
|795368
VIRIN:
|210518-Z-CE260-298
Filename:
|DOD_108347593
Length:
|00:01:44
Location:
|BATHOR, AL
Downloads:
|2
High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Florida National Guard trains with Albanian Cadets, by SGT Jacob Cherena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
