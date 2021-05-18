Florida National Guard trains with Albanian Cadets

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Albanian military cadets participate in Army Warrior Tasks Training with the 53rd Brigade Support Battalion, of the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, May 18, 2021. The 53rd BSB is conducting Army Warrior Tasks training with Albanian military cadets as part of a U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries.



U.S. Soldiers will be partnering with Albanian Armed Forces during Exercise Immediate Response 21, a logistics-focused exercise to improve the movement of forces and equipment. Immediate Response 21 is part of DEFENDER-Europe 21, a large-scale multinational exercise allowing soldiers to engage with militaries of other nations, learn new skills, and conduct interoperability training. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Jacob Cherena)