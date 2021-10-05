16th Sustainment Brigade Heavy Drop

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



16th Sustainment Brigade conducted heavy drop operations in Pápa, Hungary as part of Swift Response and DEFENDER-Europe 21. The unit performed joint airdrop inspections to ensure the 40 pallets of MREs safely made it to the ground, performed airborne operations of personnel, and strengthening the allied partnership with Hungarians. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elliott Page)