16th Sustainment Brigade conducted heavy drop operations in Pápa, Hungary as part of Swift Response and DEFENDER-Europe 21. The unit performed joint airdrop inspections to ensure the 40 pallets of MREs safely made it to the ground, performed airborne operations of personnel, and strengthening the allied partnership with Hungarians. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elliott Page)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 04:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|795366
|VIRIN:
|210510-A-YI096-723
|Filename:
|DOD_108347543
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|HU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 16th Sustainment Brigade Heavy Drop, by SPC Elliott Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
