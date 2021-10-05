Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    16th Sustainment Brigade Heavy Drop

    HUNGARY

    05.10.2021

    Video by Spc. Elliott Page 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    16th Sustainment Brigade conducted heavy drop operations in Pápa, Hungary as part of Swift Response and DEFENDER-Europe 21. The unit performed joint airdrop inspections to ensure the 40 pallets of MREs safely made it to the ground, performed airborne operations of personnel, and strengthening the allied partnership with Hungarians. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elliott Page)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 04:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795366
    VIRIN: 210510-A-YI096-723
    Filename: DOD_108347543
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: HU

    This work, 16th Sustainment Brigade Heavy Drop, by SPC Elliott Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sustainment training

    Hungary
    Airborne
    Training
    16SB
    Sutainment
    DefenderEurope21
    DE21

