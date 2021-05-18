Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Military Committee in Chiefs of Defence Session - Press conference

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    05.18.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel       

    Press conference by Chair of the Military Committee, Air Chief Marshal Sir Stuart Peach following the Military Committee at the level of Chiefs of Defence.

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 03:14
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 795358
    VIRIN: 210518-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108347532
    Length: 00:09:40
    Location: BRUSSELS, BE 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    NATO

