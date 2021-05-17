Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Guard KC-135s arrive in Scotland for Exercise Formidable Shield 21

    PRESTWICK, SCT, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.17.2021

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    B-roll video shows activity of U.S. military aircraft at the Glasgow Prestwick Airport in Prestwick, Scotland on May 17, 2021.

    Video shows U.S. Air Force KC-135 air refueling aircraft from Iowa, Maine and the Ohio Air National Guard arriving on the ramp at the Glasgow Prestwick Airport in Prestwick. The Air Guard refueling aircraft are in Scotland providing air refueling support as part of NATO exercise Formidable Shield.

    While the KC-135 aircraft land a United States Marine Corps V-22 Osprey assigned to the USS Iowa Jima is also landing.

    Formidable Shield is a multinational exercise, taking place in the region of the North Atlantic Ocean around the United Kingdom and Norway.

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 02:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795356
    VIRIN: 210517-Z-KZ880-001
    Filename: DOD_108347479
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: PRESTWICK, SCT, GB

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Guard KC-135s arrive in Scotland for Exercise Formidable Shield 21, by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #FormidableShield #AtSeaDemo #PartnershipsMatter #WeAreNato

