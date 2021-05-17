B-roll video shows activity of U.S. military aircraft at the Glasgow Prestwick Airport in Prestwick, Scotland on May 17, 2021.
Video shows U.S. Air Force KC-135 air refueling aircraft from Iowa, Maine and the Ohio Air National Guard arriving on the ramp at the Glasgow Prestwick Airport in Prestwick. The Air Guard refueling aircraft are in Scotland providing air refueling support as part of NATO exercise Formidable Shield.
While the KC-135 aircraft land a United States Marine Corps V-22 Osprey assigned to the USS Iowa Jima is also landing.
Formidable Shield is a multinational exercise, taking place in the region of the North Atlantic Ocean around the United Kingdom and Norway.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 02:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795356
|VIRIN:
|210517-Z-KZ880-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108347479
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|PRESTWICK, SCT, GB
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Air Guard KC-135s arrive in Scotland for Exercise Formidable Shield 21, by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
