U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jacob Almaguer, executive officer of Bulk Fuel Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3d Marine Logistics Group (MLG), and Sgt. Calvin Gravette, a bulk fuel specialist, with Bulk Fuel Co., 9th Engineer Support Bn., 3d MLG, participate in an interview covering Expeditionary Mobile Fuel Additization Capability (EMFAC) training, at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 12, 2021. Bulk fuel Marines implement the new EMFAC system into advanced training to better enable forward maneuver elements, proficiency and speed into future operations in the Indo-Pacific area of operations. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 02:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|795354
|VIRIN:
|210512-M-PM375-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108347476
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Additization Training | Bulk Fuel Marines Conduct Advance Training, by LCpl Alpha Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT