    Additization Training | Bulk Fuel Marines Conduct Advance Training

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.12.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alpha Hernandez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jacob Almaguer, executive officer of Bulk Fuel Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3d Marine Logistics Group (MLG), and Sgt. Calvin Gravette, a bulk fuel specialist, with Bulk Fuel Co., 9th Engineer Support Bn., 3d MLG, participate in an interview covering Expeditionary Mobile Fuel Additization Capability (EMFAC) training, at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 12, 2021. Bulk fuel Marines implement the new EMFAC system into advanced training to better enable forward maneuver elements, proficiency and speed into future operations in the Indo-Pacific area of operations. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 02:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795354
    VIRIN: 210512-M-PM375-001
    Filename: DOD_108347476
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    Japan
    Okinawa
    III MEF
    Bulk Fuel
    EMFAC

