Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Training in Germany

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) are trained on the capabilities and operation of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs) in the driver's advanced mobility course, Boeblingen Local Training Area, Germany, April 22, 2021. A team of instructors with Oshkosh Defense provided training on JLTVs in order to enhance the operators' capability and prepare the force for the next generation of military vehicle. (U.S. Army video by Jason Johnston)