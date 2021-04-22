Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Training in Germany

    BOEBLINGEN, GERMANY

    04.22.2021

    Video by Jason Johnston  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) are trained on the capabilities and operation of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs) in the driver's advanced mobility course, Boeblingen Local Training Area, Germany, April 22, 2021. A team of instructors with Oshkosh Defense provided training on JLTVs in order to enhance the operators' capability and prepare the force for the next generation of military vehicle. (U.S. Army video by Jason Johnston)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021
    BOEBLINGEN, DE

    USEUCOM
    SOCEUR
    Special Forces
    ArmyStrong
    StrongEurope
    USAREUR-AF

