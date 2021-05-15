Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Jeanne D'Arc 21

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    05.15.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Moises Rodriguez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    Service members from the U.S. Armed Forces, Japan Self-Defense Force, French Armed Forces, Australian Defence Force, conducted multilateral exercise Jeanne D’Arc 21 on Camp Ainoura, Sasebo, Japan, May 11 - 16, 2021. ARC-21 serves as an opportunity for U.S., French, Japanese, and Australian forces to share experiences, tactics, and practices in order to strengthen bonds and maintain peace and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 01:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795351
    VIRIN: 210515-M-LN574-862
    Filename: DOD_108347409
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jeanne D'Arc 21, by LCpl Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Australian Defense Force
    U.S. Marines
    Japan Self Defense Force
    French Armed Forces
    Indo- Pacific
    EXARC21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT