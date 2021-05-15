Service members from the U.S. Armed Forces, Japan Self-Defense Force, French Armed Forces, Australian Defence Force, conducted multilateral exercise Jeanne D’Arc 21 on Camp Ainoura, Sasebo, Japan, May 11 - 16, 2021. ARC-21 serves as an opportunity for U.S., French, Japanese, and Australian forces to share experiences, tactics, and practices in order to strengthen bonds and maintain peace and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 01:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|795351
|VIRIN:
|210515-M-LN574-862
|Filename:
|DOD_108347409
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Jeanne D'Arc 21, by LCpl Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
