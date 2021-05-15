Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Paumalu IRT 2021

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. James Michaels 

    Innovative Readiness Training

    Airmen and Marines begin work at Camp Paumalu IRT 2021. Various groups participating with this IRT project will be constructing new cabins, demolishing old structures, and beautifying Camp Paumalu from May through August 2021. Innovative Readiness Training builds mutually beneficial civil-military partnerships between US communities and the Department of Defense, providing high quality, mission-essential training for Active, Guard, and Reserve support personnel and units. According to the recent easing of mask restrictions by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IRT personnel are allowed to be unmasked when working outdoors.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Category: Package
    VIRIN: 210515-Z-AI276-1001
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: US

