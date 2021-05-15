Airmen and Marines begin work at Camp Paumalu IRT 2021. Various groups participating with this IRT project will be constructing new cabins, demolishing old structures, and beautifying Camp Paumalu from May through August 2021. Innovative Readiness Training builds mutually beneficial civil-military partnerships between US communities and the Department of Defense, providing high quality, mission-essential training for Active, Guard, and Reserve support personnel and units. According to the recent easing of mask restrictions by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IRT personnel are allowed to be unmasked when working outdoors.
Date Taken:
|05.15.2021
Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 18:58
