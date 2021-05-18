WSMR COVID-19 Update 170

WSMR Commander Brig. Gen. David Trybula provides more clarification for face masks on WSMR per recent CDC and DOD guidance.
For more vaccine information visit: https://informatics-stage.health.mil/COVAX
