Bandsmen take titles at 2021 U.S. Army Japan Best Warrior Competition

CAMP ZAMA, Japan – Two members of the U.S. Army Japan Band won the 2021 U.S. Army Japan Best Warrior Competition here May 14 after proving their mental and physical strength during four days of grueling events.



Sgt. Jamal Walker, a drummer, won the competition’s noncommissioned officer title, while Spc. Brooke Hendricks, a saxophonist, won the title of best Soldier. Both received the Army Commendation Medal and will go on to compete in the U.S. Army Pacific Best Warrior Competition in South Korea the first week of June.



The pair beat out 14 other competitors from mainland Japan and Okinawa during a series of more than 20 challenges that included a combat run, obstacle course, 12-mile ruck march and Army Combat Fitness Test, as well as tests on weapons proficiency, radio operations, medical skills and call-for-fire expertise.



The competition had another highlight as well: Staff Sgt. Hatali Broderick, a cable system installer-maintainer assigned to the 78th Signal Battalion, scored a perfect 600 on the ACFT on May 12 and became the first in the USARJ competition’s history to do so.



Maj. Gen. Viet X. Luong, USARJ commander, said during the awards ceremony that it is important for Soldiers in all military occupational specialties to remain proficient in combat-related skills.