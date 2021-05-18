U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 701st Airlift Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, S.C., conduct a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) upload onto a C-17 Globemaster III with Bravo Platoon, 1st Battalion, 182nd Field Artillery Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan during Exercise Mobility Guardian 21, May 18, 2021. Conducted biennially, Mobility Guardian is the Air Force’s only formal, Total Force, service-level mechanism for assessing and validating capabilities in Rapid Global Mobility missions specified and implied within the 2018 National Defense Strategy.
(U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 20:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795324
|VIRIN:
|210518-F-KA253-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108347051
|Length:
|00:03:30
|Location:
|ALPENA COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Mobility Guardian 21: 701st AS and 1-182nd FA Regiment load HIMARS onto C-17 Globemaster III, by MSgt Larry Reid Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
